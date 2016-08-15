Local resident receives scooter donation

July 27th was a good day for a special tenant at Tom Uphill Manor as she was donated a new mobility scooter to get herself around town.

Willard and Susan Ripley of River City Wood Works of Fernie donated the mobility scooter to Ruth Hopkins and Maggie, her dog. Hopkins lives at Tom Uphill Manor but her husband lives at Rocky Mountain Village due to health concerns. She likes to visit every day and she did have an older used scooter but it was not doing the job as it would run out of battery power and was unreliable and had left her stranded a few times, or she would have to depend on a ride from family or friends, which she did not like to do. So now she is free to go wherever and do whatever she wants.

As manager I would like to thank River City Wood Works and Willard and Susan so much for thinking of the tenants of Tom Uphill Manor once again and being so generous.