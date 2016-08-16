Fernie's Fairy Creek Bridge now open

From left: Johnny Shaw, Simon Piney, Julie Kelly and Terry Nelson celebrated the soft opening of the Fairy Creek pedestrian bridge on Aug. 3.

On Aug. 3 the Fairy Creek Bridge became open for use. While the bridge has been years in the making, it took three months to construct the bridge – including 22 days for the woodwork.

In attendance for the soft opening were the Fernie Trails Alliance members groups including; board members from Fernie Nordic Society, Fernie Trails and Ski Touring Club, Fernie Mountain Bike Club, and the Fernie Trails Alliance as well as many of the businesses who were contracted to work on the bridge.

The bridge was identified by the City of Fernie, Columbia Basin Trust and the Fernie Trails Alliance three years ago as a needed alternative to safely cross Fairy Creek.

Initially, the bridge and surrounding area was planned to be developed in three phases with a much longer completion expectancy. An additional grant allowed for the project to be finished before the winter.

The Fernie Trails Alliance highlighted the projects most important function as providing a safe crossing that will keep pedestrian traffic off of the Highway 3 bridge.

The life expectancy of the Fairy Creek Bridge is expected to be over 100 years. The next substantial bridge project will be similar in scope to the Fairy Creek Bridge and will span Lizard Creek to the west of Fernie.