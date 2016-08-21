Funding plans for Fernie's Eirin Amundsen memorial pavilion

Eirin Amundsen was a Fernie local; born and raised here she was a dedicated coach and member of the Fernie Youth Soccer Association. The sport carried her on a soccer scholarship to the University of Victoria where she graduated from the School of Nursing Undergraduate. Post graduation, Amundsen returned to Fernie to work as a registered nurse at the Elk Valley Hospital. She passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Jan. 7, 2015. According to Vanessa Stamler, a member of the Eirin Amundsen Memorial committee, a plan for a pavilion to be constructed in her honour at the Max Turyk playing fields has since been proposed.

“It will be a multipurpose shade structure providing all members of the community with a positive recreational experience that is currently lacking in our community,” she said. “The pavilion will promote a high standard of healthy and active lifestyles - for example, offer shade, restroom access, social interaction, water and healthy snacks.”

Fundraising for the pavilion has been ongoing, in addition to a Gofundme.com page and a fundraising account through the City of Fernie. The committee has created three main events/ campaigns.

The first event is a golf tournament near the end of this month, offering 18 holes of golf along with dinner, a silent and live auction, and prizes, which, as of Aug. 10, had approximately 20 spots left for golf and 18 for dinner.

“On August 25th at the Fernie Golf and Country Club, we are hosting an Eirin Amundsen Memorial Golf Tournament, registration starting at 12 p.m.,” said Stamler. “There is also a dinner only option. Golf and dinner is $110 and dinner only is $45.”

Stamler encourages people interested in participating to contact her at 250-423-8815 or Amanda Green at 250-278-7222, for registration or more information.

The committee has also organized two campaigns, both in conjunction with the Fernie Brewing Company (FBC), who will be donating tasting proceeds from October until December.

“The Fernie Brewing Company is hosting a Cheers to Charity that will be donated to the Eirin Amundsen Memorial Pavilion. One hundred per cent of tasting money goes to a variety of worthy local charities, organizations or clubs,” said Stamler.

FBC’s Cheers to Charity program offers a tasting paddle of four beers for $5.

The second campaign, a travel lottery, will come to a close in early December.

“We are also selling tickets for a travel lottery in conjunction with the Fernie Rotary Club. The price of tickets is $20 and first prize is $3,000. Second and third is $1,000 and tickets can be purchased through the Rotary club or our committee.”

Stamler said the draw is scheduled for Dec. 9, which is Eirin’s birthday, at FBC.

The Eirin Amundsen Memorial pavilion committee has been in planning throughout the summer and will continue their work until the estimated $300,000 project cost is achieved and the structure is complete. The committee is also seeking donations to reach its goal.

“The cost will be reduced if we receive donations for materials and labour costs from the community,” said Stamler. “If people want to donate, there is an account at the City of Fernie under Eirin's name or a Gofundme site under Eirin Amundsen Memorial Pavilion. We just want to thank the community for all the support we have received, it is truly appreciated.”