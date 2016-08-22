Wildlife Corner

A mountain biker reported coming around a corner on Happy Gilmar trail in Mt Fernie Provincial Park to find a bear lying in the middle of the trail. The biker was able to stop in time, back away and avoid a collision with the bear. Bikers, remember that your speed and quietness put you at greater risk for sudden encounters with bears.

A bear was seen in a meadow just before the power line on Project 9 trail early Monday morning.

A radio collared grizzly bear from Kananaskis in Alberta has been seen just south of Elkford by the industrial area. This is a great example of how bears will travel great distances to forage for food and habitat. The 4 year old grizzly was fitted with a radio collar on site in Kananaskis and has made his way to the Elk Valley. Another grizzly bear has been reported by Deerbourne Crescent.

Let’s work together to ensure these grizzly bears stay wild and communities remain safe.

At home: Keep all garbage stored securely indoors until the day of collection or dispose of it responsibly in the meantime.

Avoid using bird feeders during bear season and manage your fruit trees, compost and other attractants responsibly.

Hiking & biking: Make noise to warn wildlife of your presence, watch for fresh signs of wildlife activity, travel in groups in daylight, do not litter, keep your dogs under voice control and/or leash, carry bear spray and know how to use it. If you meet a bear, back away slowly and leave. Do not run. Give the bear space to escape. Never feed or approach wildlife.

Report wildlife sightings and incidents to the Ministry of Environment 24-hour hotline at 1-877-952-7277. This allows officers to identify current hot spot locations and work with both residents and bears to encourage use of natural habitats and food sources before the bear becomes habituated and/or a safety concern.

For more information on keeping communities’ safe and wildlife wild visit www.wildsafebc.com, or follow us on Facebook WildSafeBC Elk Valley.