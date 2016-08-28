Above: One of the players “stole” a scooter for an easier time around the bases. Below: The teams faced off for a friendly game of slow pitch in honour of Joe Varosi, who loved the game.

The 6th annual Joe Varosi Slow Pitch Challenge. was held on Aug. 20. The annual event is a friendly game between the “Has-Beens” (all over the age of 50) and the “Wanna-Bes” (all under the age of 50). The event is a fundraiser in memory of Joe Varosi, a local who loved slow pitch and passed away due to cancer.

The Fernie Hotel hosted a barbeque and fundraiser after the game. All proceeds from the event will go to cancer research in Joe Varosi’s honour.