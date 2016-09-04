New playground equipment in Sparwood parks

Jace Hamborg, 2, enjoys some of the new playground equipment in Sparwood.

Sparwood is the home for two new toddler parks, located at the Sparwood Recreation and Leisure Centre and Central Park in Sparwood Heights. The parks are courtesy of Sparwood Early Years, The groups coordinator, Jillian Doey who has been in the position since November of 2012 said that the project has been in the works for three years. The group is a not for profit committee that provide information to care givers of children up to six years old with the aim to help them grow and develop.

“Sparwood early years has been working on this project for the past 3 years raising funds through community fundraising and grant proposals.

The district of Sparwood has given us the space to build the structures and have taken over the maintenance,” said Doey to The Free Press. “The Elk Valley Thrift shop society, Columbia Basin Trust have been a great contributor to this project, along with donations from the community of Sparwood.”

The project was indentified by the committee as active lifestyles is something that they aim to support.

“An area that the Sparwood Early Years would like to promote and encourage is Physical Literacy, which is developing an active lifestyle,” said Doey.