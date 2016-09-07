A smashing good time at Derby

The annual Demolition Derby is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Fernie Lions Club and has become a beloved event for many locals in the area. The Derby has been a Labour Day weekend tradition for over four decades.

The annual Demolition Derby took over the Fernie derby grounds on Sept. 4. The event has become a treasured event in Fernie over the 40-plus years it has been active, and is the biggest annual fundraiser for the Lions Club.

Rick Ganter is a member of the Lions Club and said the event grows every year.

“This is the drive for us, it has been run for 40 years and gets bigger and bigger every year so we put the time into this,” Ganter said.

Many volunteers and businesses are a part of the event and Ganter believes that the Lions Club couldn’t hold the event without them. He also expects to raise in “excess of $20,000 net” from the event.

According to Tom Murdoch, treasurer of the Lions Club, the funds generated by the Derby are used to support local initiatives throughout the year, including high school sports teams.

Murdoch says approximately 3,000 people attended this year’s event, with 25 large cars, 14 small cars and 11 trucks getting smashed and throwing mud throughout the derby.

The derby started at 12 p.m., and tickets were $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Children under the age of 10 were able to get in for free. The local skating club organized a 50-50 draw, with a cash prize of over $5,000.

Murdoch says the event was a fun experience with no major disturbances.

“There wasn’t really any rowdiness or anything and everybody enjoyed it,” he said.