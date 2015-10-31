One million Save-on-More points donated to MRI campaign

EKFH staff and board members came together with Save-on-Foods and Overwaitea store managers from Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Fernie Sparwood and Golden for the launch of a six month raffle for the MRI.

Save on Foods and Overwaitea stores throughout the East Kootenay came together on Sept. 7 at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital to help the East Kootenay Foundation for Health (EKFH) jump start their MRI: An Image of Health Campaign to raise $650,000 towards the purchase of a permanent MRI at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

Save on Foods and Overwaitea have donated 1.6 million More Rewards points to the EKFH MRI: An Image of Health Campaign. EKFH, Save on Foods and Overwaitea will be hosting a raffle over the next six months where customers will have the chance to win one million More Rewards points and be entered into individual store prizes of 100,000 points.

Tickets can be purchased at Save on Foods Cranbrook and Fernie, and Overwaitea Foods stores Creston, Kimberley, Golden and Sparwood, and the EKFH office, $5 for one, three for $12. All proceeds go towards a new permanent MRI at East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

“We are thrilled to be a part of the EKFH campaign to bring a permanent MRI to our region by encouraging our customers to support a great cause through our draw for one million More Rewards points,” said Ryan Nesbitt, Store Manager of Overwaitea Foods in Sparwood in a press release. “It’s a win-win: customers support a much-needed piece of medical equipment in our community and have a chance to win a million More Rewards points – which can be redeemed for a 60-inch ultra-HD TV, an Apple MacBook, more than $4,000 in More Rewards Travel, and much, much more. With a million More Rewards points, the possibilities are endless – and with a permanent MRI, our neighbours can receive the care they need closer to home.”

Currently the East Kootenay region has access to the mobile MRI unit for one week per month, sharing this unit with Trail and Penticton. The limited access to the mobile unit has meant long wait times and in many instances patient travel outside the region to access MRI services in Kelowna or Calgary.

Patients requiring urgent MRI exams are often the most seriously ill. The permanent MRI will mean quicker exams and results, positively impacting both patients and family during a stressful time. The improved health outcomes of a timely diagnosis truly cannot be measured.

“We are very excited to partner with Save on Foods and Overwaitea with this wonderful raffle,” said Cassandra Schwarz, EKFH Executive Director in a press release. “This is a great way for everyone in the East Kootenay to help bring a much needed permanent MRI to our region and enter in for a chance to win a great prize.