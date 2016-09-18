  • Connect with Us

Fernie Fire Department competes in Firefighter Games

Above: Liz Allit, Steve Kallies, Cory Robinson and Trevor Fairweather of the Fernie Fire Department at the International Firefighter Games, held in Robson, B.C. on Labour Day weekend. - Submitted
— image credit: Submitted
During the Labour Day long weekend members of the Fernie Fire Dept. travelled to Robson B.C., just outside of Castlegar, to compete in the International Firefighters Games. The Games are held annually to raise money to help fund Firefighters Fight Muscular Dystrophy, a charity which supports research into a cure and works to improve the lives of people living with MD. This year’s event raised $10,500 for a great cause.

The Games consist of many firefighting related skills with a fun twist added. Events like the Ladder Rescue test strength and coordination as teams race to move a 165 lb. dummy up two flights of stairs then pass it out a window and down a ladder. The Hose Roll Relay allows teams to demonstrate how quickly they can get water from a hydrant to a fire. The final event, an obstacle course called Mayday, Mayday, Mayhem has teams sliding through tunnels, climbing over and under partitions, extinguishing fires and breaching doors and walls. The team from Fernie was attending for the first time and finished ninth out of 23 competing teams.

