Local makes music festival premiere at Wapiti

Local musician Linden Anthony is playing at this year’s Wapiti Music Festival on Aug. 13.

When he is not working at Home Hardware, you can find Fernie born and raised, Linden Anthony playing his music to audiences both in and out of his hometown. The artist will be playing his first ever music festival at this year’s Wapiti Music Festival at 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. Anthony was asked to play the festival two months ago.

“My jaw hit the floor when I got the call and they said ‘we’d like you to play’. Part of me was like, ‘this will be sweet’,” he said.

The artist describes his music as, “Indie-Alternative-folk. It is very roots driven but it has a modern twist on it as well.”

Typically, the artist plays solo, but a one-man band won’t be the case for his Wapiti premiere. He will be playing with the band he just finished a tour with, Split Dream.

“I was on tour with another band this week and opening for them in a little West Kootenay tour. Normally, I do a solo act, but [I’ve played] a few shows with these guys around town and it has pretty much become a thing; when we can all get together we’ll make it happen. Wapiti just fell right into place.”

While Anthony has played venues of similar size, he says that Wapiti will be the most reputable event he has played at.

“I’ve played stuff like Canada Day before in town but this will be my first music festival, I am both nervous and really excited at the same time,” he said.

Showgoers can expect a set filled with original music and some newly finished songs.

“I just got back from travelling. I wrote most of my new material when I was abroad and we have full band versions of all the new material now. I am hoping to get a record in the works soon,” he said.

To learn more about the Fernie performer, he can be found online.

“I do not have any physical copies of my album, but I have an EP and single out online. People can find it on my website at LindenAnthonyMusic.bandcamp.com,” he said. “I also have Facebook and Soundcloud.”