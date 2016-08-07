Comedy night in Fernie raises thousands for the Elk River Alliance

Headliner Ken Valgardson at the ERA’s Comedy Night on July 30. The event raised over $3,000.

More than 220 people attended the Elk River Alliance’s (ERA) Comedy Night - a local brew-ha-ha, raising $3,700 that will go toward a community-based water monitoring program.

Two local comedians, Mike Bull and Kylie Rogers-Walker, took the stage to warm up the crowd before the main act. Comics Dan Clarke and Drew Behm opened for the headliner comedian Ken Valgardson.

One of the touring comedians told Ayla Bennett of the ERA that it was the best audience that he's ever performed for. He also raved about the sound, lighting and venue.

Bennet attributes the sound and lighting to Jim Paul and Mike Tomney and thanks everyone who helped with setting up and running the event.

“It wouldn't have been such a great event without our amazing team of volunteers. Based on the success of the comedy night, it will likely become an annual event. Thanks to everyone for coming out,” she said.