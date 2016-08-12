Welcoming the weekend at Wapiti

Ten bands will be taking the stage this weekend at the sixth annual Wapiti music festival. From Aug. 12 to 13 local musicians like Linden Anthony, Wild Honey and Shred Kelly will be joined by fellow Canadian bands including Funk Hunters, Yukon Blond and Camaro 67.

Gates at Fernie’s Annex Park open at 6 p.m. on Aug 12 and Wild Honey will be the first act at 7 p.m. A second local band, Shred Kelly will be headlining the opening evening’s events; their set starts at 9:45 p.m.

The Saturday performances will begin with local artist, Linden Anthony opening the day’s music at 12:30 p.m. Saturday will see another six bands play with the last band, Funk Hunters, taking the stage at 9:45 p.m.

In efforts to increase the events sustainability, this year will see 100 per cent recycled, reusable steel pint cups.

“We want to reduce the waste from, and improve the sustainability of Wapiti which is why we’ve purchased a beautiful and durable cup for beer and cider,” said Wapiti president Kevin McIssaac in a statement.

Those who do not opt in to buying a reusable cup will have their beverage of choice served in a compostable cup furthering the festival’s goal of a zero waste event.

“Thanks to the Regional District of East Kootenay’s recently launched municipal composting pilot and our improved recycling, composting, and waste management systems we will be able to keep all the cups out of the landfill this year,” said Ryland Nelson of Wildsight and Wapiti’s Waste Management Coordinator.

This year’s featured festival artist is Keri Lehr, who resides in the Crowsnest Pass. Her work was displayed at the Fernie Arts Station in July. Her design, “Cinnamon Bear” is featured in the Wapiti poster. The Cinnamon Bear was a part of her Bear Series which can be viewed online through the artist’s website, Karilehrart.com.

Tickets are on sale at Fernie’s Le Grand Fromage and online through Wapitimusicfestival.com. Tickets are currently at their regular pricing, for Friday are $49 or $29 for teens, Saturday only tickets are $69 or $29 for teens and a full weekend pass is $79 or $49 for teens. Seniors over 65 and children under 12 get in for free.