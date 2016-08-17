Julia and Myla's Left Coast Tour hits Fernie

This August, Toronto pianist and vocalist, Julia Bentley and Regina singer and guitarist, Myla, bring their unique songs and sounds from the Prairies to Vancouver Island on this summer's "Left Coast Tour". Their complimenting yet contrasting styles speak of their diverse musical and geographical journeys, bringing a wealth of cross-country experience to the stage. Award-winning songwriter, Myla, seems a bit of a musical genre-tramp, performing something of a rocky, soulful, jazz-fisted pop-fusion, highlighting her dynamic vocal runs and penetrating lyrical content. Julia Bentley is probably best known as the co-producer of viral video "Canadian, Please" (> four million views on YouTube) but while her music may be on the pop end of the spectrum, it would hardly be fair to classify it solely as such. With her songwriting drawing comparisons to Rufus Wainwright and Tom Waits, this multi-instrumentalist and world traveller is hardly at a lack of musical influences, blending everything from musical theatre to jazz in her piano and lyric-driven pop songs.

While the two singer-songwriters were raised on opposite ends of the country, they met while teaching at a vocal music camp in Toronto, and credit their music with bridging the distance between them once Myla left the city. Along with being active in the acoustic/folk and jazz Canadian music scenes (she's currently finishing an acoustic/jazz/fusion album with her band "Myla & The Fix"), Myla's also been quite involved in the electronic music scene, releasing her debut EP, "Werk it Out," with electronic producer Dafusia last year. Bentley's classical piano chops are clearly demonstrated throughout her songwriting. A practiced storyteller, her distinctive voice takes the listener from bare and honest ballads to fun-filled theatrical showdowns. Catchy melodies mix with complex harmonies in her FACTOR-funded debut album "Out of Reach".

"Left Coast Tour" will be their third and most ambitious tour to date, and they're promising an amazing show - one that you might even want to see over and over again! In fact, listening to each other's music is part of why they enjoy touring together. "It's hard to find someone that you love enough to spend four weeks straight with in confined quarters, and love their music enough that you will happily listen to it, night after night!" While both Myla and Julia's voices easily stand alone in their solo material, once you hear the harmonic blend, you'll be captivated all the more. Don't miss them live, Aug 19, 8 p.m., at Infinitea and Aug 20, 8 p.m., at Kodiak Lounge in Fernie, B.C.