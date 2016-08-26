Sparwood Council update

The regular council meeting for the District of Sparwood was called to order just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 15. The agenda featured four public hearings; the first was a consideration for the development variance permit for the Elk Valley Mobile Home Park, which was passed with one amendment.

The second consideration for a development permit was for a building on White Birch Crescent, which reduced the minimum side yard and increased the maximum site coverage for a building; all attending council carried the consideration. Third was a development variance permit for 102 Second Avenue and 101 Fourth Avenue. Council approved the variance to allow the construction of a breezeway between the two retirement homes. The last public hearing was for a bylaw amendment for the Utility and Solid Waste Management Bylaw. The amendment was rescinded to the next meeting for staff to consider what “direction” they want to go with waste management in Sparwood.

There were four staff reports at the meeting.The Sparwood Community Endowment Fund was approved, which means the District will contribute $25,000 to establish the Sparwood Community Endowment Fund which will be matched with additional funds from the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) of $75,000. The second report was a land use permit for the Jemi Fibre Corporation, which was carried, allowing the District to execute a land use permit for the provision of a community trail.

The third report was the Curb and Sidewalk Repair and Replacement Program. Staff recommended to “investigate the root causes of the systemic curb and sidewalk failures in Sparwood Heights and provide estimates for more permanent solutions while continuing to make safety repairs by filling or grinding, while a more permanent solution is investigated.” Council approved the recommendation and a pilot project is set to begin in Sparwood Heights.

The last report was for the Elk River Flood Strategy, where council was recommended to take an additional review of the recommendations that the Elk River Flood Strategy suggested. Council approved the motion.

There was unfinished business left from the last council meeting concerning the expansion of the Spardell Mobile Home Park. There were two recommendations provided for council, who approved the second, which will direct staff to prepare an amendment to the Development Application Procedures Bylaw. The amendment will include a fee to address amendments to Development Variance Permits as a way to recover costs related to staff and resources.

The next District of Sparwood council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.