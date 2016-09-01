- Home
News
Accident at four-way intersection in Fernie
An accident at the four-way intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street occurred around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday morning, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Second Avenue and Fourth Street. Bystanders were assisting the victim and 9-1-1 was called.
Emergency services soon arrived on the scene. Police are investigating the situation are more information will be updated as it becomes available.
