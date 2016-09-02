Fatality on FSR near Fernie

The Elk Valley RCMP have confirmed one fatality as the result of an accident on the Elk River Forest Service Road.

At 6:20 a.m., the RCMP were notified of a loaded logging truck had rolled over down a steep embankment on the Elk River Forest Service Road. According to the RCMP, the accident happened near the 30-km marker.

"The driver and lone occupant of the truck was reportedly trapped in the vehicle and has since been confirmed deceased," read the RCMP's statement, released this afternoon.

The RCMP and emergency services are attempting to extricate the driver's body. However, there efforts are challenged due to the dangerous terrain at the accident scene.

Police are continuing their investigation, but they do believe road conditions may have been a factor in the incident.