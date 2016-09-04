Rocky Mountain Elementary School acting principal in place

Laura-Lee Phillips will return as temporary Principal of Rocky Mountain Elementary School (RMES) in Elkford this September, according to Frank Lento, Chair, School District 5 (SD5) Board of Education.

“The position of RMES Principal is still held by Dean Chandler,” said Lento. “While he is currently on leave, it is our hope and expectation that he will resume his duties as soon as possible.”

Chandler was appointed principal of RMES in May 2014, following the retirement of Shirley McGale. Phillips was appointed as temporary Principal in March 2016, following Chandler’s Board-approved leave of absence.

Born in Thompson, Manitoba, Phillips moved to the East Kootenay with her family and is a graduate of Fernie Secondary School (FSS).

Having begun her teaching career as a teacher on call in the Elk Valley, all twenty years of Phillip’s teaching service has been with SD5.

“I love living in the Elk Valley and working in education,” said Phillips. “It’s

a real privilege to share my excitement for learning on a daily basis with my students, and to feel it being reciprocated.”

Lento says Phillips is an excellent choice for RMES. “Laura-Lee has shown a genuine ability to connect and build meaningful relationships with students, staff, parents and the school community.”

Phillips is also a certified Yoga Instructor and enjoys spending time with her family, mountain biking and hiking.

For information on enrolling at Rocky Mountain Elementary school please visit the SD5 website at Sd5.bc.ca or contact the school directly.