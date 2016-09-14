City of Fernie announces new CAP

Fernie City Council is pleased to announce that Mr. Norm McInnis has been appointed the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Fernie, effective November 1, 2016.

Council was pleased to have significant interest shown in this competition receiving enquiries from 158 people to the Search Consultant, James R. Craven & Associates Ltd., resulting in 58 serious resumes for the position. From that large field of candidates nine names were put forward by Mr. Craven on a long short-list, with Council selecting three candidates to be interviewed. Council interviewed those candidates on Saturday, September 10th and were unanimous in confirming their choice for the new CAO.

Mr. McInnis has more than 14 years of municipal experience having served in both rural and urban settings. He is presently employed as the CAO for the Town of Olds where he has served the Town since 2008. In addition to his duties at Olds, Mr. McInnis is an Instructor at Dalhousie University teaching Citizen Engagement and Consultation in the University’s Local Government Program.

Mr. McInnis has a Master of Arts in Leadership from Royal Roads University and holds the professional designation of Certified Local Government Manager. In 2014 he was chosen by his peers to receive the Society of Local Government Managers of Alberta Award of Excellence. Mr. McInnis is known as a creative leader, an excellent mentor and a strong communicator who believes in engaging staff in the decision making process.