Close call at Fairy Creek Bridge in Fernie

A semi-truck collided into Fairy Creek, between Highway 3 and the new Fairy Creek pedestrian bridge on the morning of Sept. 18. - B. Catton
  • by  Leah Scheitel - The Free Press
  • Fernie B.C.  posted Sep 21, 2016 at 8:00 AM

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 19, the Elk Valley RCMP responded to an incident wherein a semi-truck went off of Highway 3 and landed in Fairy Creek.

According to the RCMP, the driver suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt in the accident.

“There were two occupants in the tractor trailer, a male driver in his 30’s and a male passenger also in his 30’s both from Calgary, Alta. Both occupants were taken to the hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries,” read a RCMP release.

“The truck was transporting potato chips at the time, resulting in the chips getting dipped,” said Sgt. Will Thien of the Elk Valley RCMP in the same release.

 

According to the media release, the driver told the RCMP he drove off the road to avoid an object that

“flashed” in front of the vehicle, which landed in between the new pedestrian bridge and the Highway 3 bridge. No damage was reported on either structure. However, some concrete barriers were damaged in the accident.

 

“The Ministry of Environment was contacted due to the tractor trailer landing in a creek and Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) was contacted due to it being a commercial vehicle,” stated the release.

 

