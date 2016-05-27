Letters to the Editor for May 26

Letter to the Editor re: Christy Clark’s government

Earlier this month in the B.C. Legislature, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan proposed a Private Member's bill aimed at getting 'dark' corporate money out of B.C. politics.

Premier Clark claimed that there was no reason to do so, because, she says, she “... represents everyone in B.C. ”: inviting both the rich and the poor to chow down at her $20,000 a plate dinners, no doubt.

So it's just another Christywhopper.

First of all, in May 2013, 795,946 British Columbians voted to be represented by Ms. Clark and the BC Liberals; 862,606 British Columbians voted not to be represented by her - or any other member of the BC Liberal Party.

And secondly, her refusal to consider Horgan's initiative should come as no surprise to those who know the truth – that, leading up to the 2013 provincial election campaign, Christy's BC Liberals were funded 68 per cent by corporate B.C.

Just as MLA Bennett's approval of the TransPacific Partnership aligns him with rightwing corporate control over democratically elected governments, Ms. Clark's refusal to control 'dark' money aligns her with the socio-economic philosophy of the American super-rich: the crypto-fascist Koch Brothers, for instance, or the scrofulous casino tycoon, Sheldon Adelson, who will spend $100 million to put Donald Trump in the White House.

These men have been helped by the 'Citizens United' US Supreme Court decision, which allows corporations to identify themselves as individuals for political fundraising purposes. They have turned this 'dark' money into something black and have morphed the USA from a corrupt and freewheeling democracy into a corrupt and dysfunctional plutocracy.

Ms. Clark doesn't need a Citizens United decision to undermine the democratic process in B.C.

She has already done so by refusing the NDP initiative to root out 'dark' money, and by enabling B.C.'s wealthy and well-connected to buy political influence and power from her at $20,000 a plate.

JC Vallance,

Fernie, B.C.

Letter to the Editor re: Justin Trudeau

A little over six months ago Canadians bought into Justin Trudeau's pledge of "real change" and gave him a majority government. It is becoming increasingly clear that Canadians voted for a government of misplaced priorities, Liberal values as opposed to real Canadian values and a commitment to the culture of death. We now have a Prime Minister who majors in meaningless rhetoric, makes a vain profession of being Catholic and an empty claim of believing in true democracy, transparency and openness. When you cut off debate on as important and sensitive a social issue as the assisted suicide bill, disallow the electorate any say in electoral reform and force your MP's to support abortion how then are you to be taken seriously as a true believer in democratic freedom?

When you think it more prudent to use Canadian tax dollars to fund abortion overseas as opposed to providing real necessities such as clean water and basics for life and conveniently forget that half of status First Nations children in Canada live in poverty, should we commend you for good judgment or moral integrity?

Canadians are now sadly learning that the "real change" they thoughtlessly voted for translates into misplaced Liberal priorities such as legalizing marijuana, deficit spending, transgender rights, misguided immigration policy, euthanasia and a continuing erosion of our democratic rights and freedoms. Yes-no-maybe politics are in and real priorities vital to the prosperity and well being of the country such as decisions on pipelines, jobs and the seriousness of national security are sadly non-priorities for this prime minister.

Justin Trudeau made a lot of promises and will more than have his work cut out for him keeping happy the big unions, CBC and mainstream media and other self interest groups who so badly wanted to crown him PM. Seems they never even bothered to ask just what "real change" really meant. We have opted for the dictatorship of relativism and political correctness. Hopefully there are still enough Canadians who still believe in honesty, integrity and morality and enough of us who prefer life to death to make the difference in the next election.

Gerald Hall

Nanoose Bay, B.C.