Letters to the Editor - Sept. 1

Letter to the Editor re: Stetski's misinformation

During a recent visit to Cranbrook Candice Bergen MP, Official Opposition Natural Resource Critic, spoke about the Federal Government, ‘divesting of’ the Dominion Coal Blocks.

These two parcels of land south of Fernie, possess up to 800 million tons of high grade metallurgical coal. Jobs would be created. Taxes would be collected. 1st Nations would be involved. It is a win-win for everyone.

What was Wayne Stetski's public response? He didn't like MP Bergen saying he knew nothing about the Dominion Coal Blocks.Well, she was right. During last years federal campaign this exact issue was raised during one of the debates. Wayne had no answers for the audience.

With his open support of the Dogwood Initiative, an anti-coal group, his lack of support for the coal industry isn’t surprising.

The NDP recognizes the ‘Leap Manifesto’ as "a high-level statement of principles that speaks to the aspirations, history and values of the party". They advocate a swift end to the use of fossil fuels.

If the NDP gained power in Victoria next spring it would spell BIG trouble for the 20,000 workers directly and indirectly dependent on responsible coal extraction here in the Kootenays.

Maybe Wayne should stop worrying about photo ops, and support an industry which is a major contributor not only to the Kootenays, but the Province of British Columbia.

David Wilks

Sparwood, B.C.

Letter to the Editor: Montane and bear resistant dumpsters

I am writing to clarify a misunderstanding regarding my statement in a recently published article, Bringing bear bins to Fernie. “Montane, for example, is in prime wildlife habitat, most of the people buying property there are second home owners, they leave on a Sunday afternoon and the garbage will sit there for four days”. I have been advised that this is apparently inaccurate, most buyers are local.

Bear resistant dumpsters in Montane will enable Montane buyers, local and second homeowners, to dispose of garbage responsibly between collection days 24/7, especially those who have no garage to store garbage securely. This is also a convenient option for people who miss garbage day, shift workers, visitors and people leaving town. Storage of garbage under carports, on porches and in backyards between collection days is the root cause of human/wildlife conflict in Fernie and other communities in B.C.

Kathy Murray

Fernie, B.C.

Letter to the Editor re: Tax scam

Like many senior citizens who have worked for over 40 years and contributed to our Canadian workforce, we have been paying taxes for over 40 years in full each year.

It seems our new federal government seems to implement a new tax that you pay your taxes in 2016 instead of the 2017 tax year. Another knife between the shoulders for senior citizens.

Please contact your local member of parliament to stop this tax grab from senior citizens.

Terence Poulten

Sparwood, B.C.

Letter to the Editor re: Climate leadership

When we collectively elect a particular party to run the affairs of the province, we are in fact hiring a management company with a CEO. The current contract with the Liberal Party will soon be up for renewal. What follows depends on us.

With Premier Clark’s recent abdication of climate leadership responsibility, there must now be serious doubt as to the suitability of the Liberal Party and its CEO to run the affairs of the province.

Given all the science, economic forecasts and global trends in how humans will have to conduct business in the very near future, our current Premier’s vision could easily be considered folly at best and gross mismanagement in a more accurate sense. As a citizen of British Columbia, I am unlikely to want to renew the management contract for Clark and her government. The real vision is not there – nor a grasp of the global economic and environmental realities with which we must deal. We must seriously think about our future on this planet and who we want to lead us toward that future.

Ron Robinson

