Letters to the Editor - Sept. 15

Letter to the Editor re: The Legion – a place for everybody!

After World War 1, the Royal Canadian Legion was established as a refuge and gathering place for veterans of all stripes.

Since then, the Legion has moved on to include widows and children of veterans, and more recently the general public.

Last year the legion truly opened the doors. Now anyone can come in – you don’t have to be a member!

Fernie Branch #36 has long been a fixture in this community, not only providing their lounge, but also hosting a number of events from Pool League to Dart League to Horseshoe Tournaments.

The Legion Ladies Auxiliary has been very active providing catering services for a variety of events.

The Fernie Legion is a non-profit organization that freely and generously supports a number of local and provincial charities and services that help our veterans.

Everyone at the Fernie Legion is excited to let the Community know that our Legion is not just for veterans anymore. It’s a pleasant friendly atmosphere to relax, have a brew or two, a game or two, or have a gettogether with your friends.

The Legion will continue with its dedication, contribution and support to our veterans, but will also continue to provide a place for all of the community to hang their hats.

Stop in for a visit – we will be happy to see you!

Shelley Vaness

Hosmer, B.C.

Letter to the Editor re: Elk Valley Air Cadets

The Fernie Lions Club recently held their annual Demolition Derby. This year, the Elk Valley Air Cadets were permitted to use this venue as a fundraising event. Thanks to Dean Juneau and the Bouncy Business Society, the cadets were able to provide a safe, supervised play area for children at the demo derby.

The Elk Valley Air Cadets would like to thank the Bouncy Business Society and the Fernie Lions Club for this profitable joint fundraising initiative.

The money raised during the event will go towards enhancing the cadets’ training. The Lions Club has been a generous sponsor over the years, and the cadets are very appreciative of all the club does for the community. The Bouncy Business Society has partnered with the squadron in the past at other venues as well, and we would like to thank them for their trust and support.

A group like ours could not exist without the generosity of the groups like this, and the hard work of our cadets.

On behalf of our squadron, officers, cadets and sponsoring committee, I would like to thank everyone who came out and supported this event, which in turn supports so many other worthy causes.

Sincerely,

Roger Fairhurst

Chair, Elk Valley Air Cadets

Letter to the Editor re: In response to David Wilks

Former Harperite MP David Wilks' letter to The Free Press (Sept.1) suggests that he would like to slide seamlessly into provincial politics to succeed Kootenay East MLA Bennett.

As a potential BC Liberal candidate for this constituency, he could have broken with Bennett's legacy and taken the High Road.

Unfortunately he has seen fit not to do so.

During the May, 2013, provincial election Bennett adopted the squalid and contemptible policy of fear-mongering among Elk Valley mining families by intimating that mineworkers would be, as he put it, “...voting for their jobs.”

In addition to this, one of Bennett's more rabid Fernie supporters wrote that an NDP government would mean “...a total shutdown...” of Elk Valley mines (The Free Press, George Wilson, Letter to the Editor, April 18, 2013.).

Both Bennett and his Fernie acolyte knew that there was not a shred of evidence or truth in what they said.

They both knew that coal prices and mining employment depended on world supply and demand, regardless of who was in government in either Victoria or Ottawa. Indeed, Bennett himself admitted this in two Free Press Letters to the Editor in which he wrote, “...mining is currently troubled because of a downturn in world commodity prices,” (May 15, 2015), and, further,“...we can't control commodity prices.” (November 26, 2015.)

But apparently, Mr. Wilks has followed Bennett down the Low Road.

His fear-mongering about the BC NDP and Elk Valley mining expressed in his letter is greatly to be deplored and is based, as were those of both Bennett and his Fernie henchman, on what is known in parliamentary circles as a ' fabrication' or, as Winston Churchill had it, a ' terminological inexactitude.'

Others might characterise it as a full-bore, five-star, industrial strength lie.

JC Vallance

Fernie, B.C.





Letter to the Editor re: Provincial election

May 2017 there will be a provincial election. Who we choose to govern B.C. matters – a lot.

Is it prudent to presume that all parties have a clue about governing? I point to the 2015 orange surprise in Alberta. How is B.C. different?

What would happen if Victoria was over-run by a Notley crew? They put their ideology on a pedestal and their workers on the street.

The results of low oil prices have been magnified by the totally incompetent NDP.

Tens of thousands of highly skilled petroleum industry workers, from head offices to drill rigs, are now unemployed. We cannot allow this to happen to families in Kootenay East.

Norma Blissett, representing the Kootenay East NDP said I shouldn't worry. She said the NDP supports resource industry jobs.

She quoted the BC NDP leader, "Our past and our future will be dependent on development of natural resources."

Yah know what? That sounds like Rachael Notley last year when she said she wanted the oilsands to expand under her NDP government.

"Under our leadership, Alberta's abundant oil and gas reserves will remain wide open to investment," she said.

Maybe we should ask the tens of thousands of Alberta oilsands workers how that NDP promise worked out.

David Wilks

Sparwood, B.C.