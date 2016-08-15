Little Critters let loose around Fernie's Maiden Lake

Sarah Bentley, 2, was all focus during Monday evening’s Little Critters Criterium Ride, around Maiden Lake

The Little Critters Criterium Ride series encourages young pedal pushers to get comfortable on a bike seat.

The second Monday of every month of the summer sees little critters compete to complete as many laps as they can in 40 minutes.

The race series started on June 13 with an event at the Fernie Bike Park.

The third Little Critter Ride of the summer was held on Aug. 8, at Maiden Lake, and 57 participants pushed and pedalled their way off the start line and navigated the loop that encompasses Maiden Lake.

The last Little Critter Bike Race is on Sept. 12 at Fernie’s Annex Park at 6 p.m.

The rides are geared toward youth 10 and under, push bike and pedal bikes are accepted. For more information visit Bikefernie.ca

Hester Hamilton had the support of her parents Rebecca Vaughan and Kyle Hamilton during Monday evening’s ride.

Brothers Owen and Noel McLean show their race faces before the start of the criterium.

Wes Robinson-Shaw, Harrison Nixon and Andrew Nixon came ready to race.