Fernie Ghostriders go 1-1 in season openers

Mike Dyck gets ready to break out of the Ghostriders end in their game against the Columbia Valley Rockies where they lost 3-1.

The Fernie Ghostriders started the regular 2016/17 season last weekend, with two games against division competitors - the Kimberley Dynamiters and the Columbia Valley Rockies. The Riders won their first game against their long-standing rivals, the Nitros, with a score of 2-1. The following evening, the Riders lost to the Rockies, 3-1, but overall, head coach and general manager, Craig Mohr, was happy with the team’s efforts.

“I thought we played well. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get two wins out of two games,” he said. “I can’t insult the effort the players had. I thought we put almost 90 shots on net in two games and we scored three goals. We are going to have to find the net better than that, but I was happy with the effort the guys put in. They worked very hard.”

Mohr is optimistic going into the season, especially after the way the team played in their first two games.

“Overall, I liked how hard we played, I liked our work ethic. We can always take positives when you’re working hard and playing hard,” he said.

Mohr also noted that he was impressed with KIJHL rookie Riley Siebel’s performance.

The Ghostriders play another set of away games this weekend, facing both the Creston Valley Thundercats and the Kimberley Dynamiters. Their first home game is Sept. 24 against the Thundercats. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.